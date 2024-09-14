Strider Cup - Rapid CIty

Sep 14, 2024 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Strider Bikes is hosting the most epic kid race on 2 wheels; The Strider Cup in Downtown Rapid City, SD on September 14th , 2024.



The Strider Cup is for all the Strider riders from 2-6 years old who are ready to race their hearts out and shred some serious rubber! This event features the highest-level national Strider sanctioned races, which give children a chance to put their Strider Balance Bike skills to the test! Kids from across the world will gather to compete, and more importantly, have the time of their life!

Team Strider organizes unique races for children of all skill levels. For 2-, 3-, and 4-year-old age classes, toddlers – some still in diapers – takeover the racetrack with their Strider bikes in balance mode. It’s an amazing opportunity to enjoy the thrill of racing and build self-confidence as hundreds of families roar for their two-wheeling racers.



As part of the Strider Cup, the Adventure-Cross is the ultimate race for 4-, 5-, and 6-year-olds with boundless energy to run, stride and pedal through an epic course. The Strider Adventure-Cross portion of the race is for all the 14x riders who would rather go over rocks and through puddles than around them! Each stage of this race presents new challenges and exciting obstacles, including running, riding in balance mode, involving parents and guardians at a pit stop, and pedaling the final lap to the finish line.

All events will take place downtown at Main Street Square, just a few minutes from Strider Headquarters.



Tentative Event Schedule

Friday, September 13 (MST)

• 3:00 - 7:00 PM - Packet Pickup and Tech Inspection at Strider Bikes Headquarters - 2221 N. Plaza Dr. Rapid City, SD 57702

Saturday, September 14 (MST)

• 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Packet Pickup & Tech Inspection

• 8:00 - 8:45 AM - Open Track for all racers

• 9:00 - 11:00 AM - 2-Year-Old Class (12" Bikes)

• 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM - 4-Year-Old Class (12" Bikes & 14x Bikes in Balance Mode)

• 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM - Lunch Break

• 1:00 - 2:30 PM - 3-Year-Old Class (12" Bikes & 14x Bikes in Balance Mode)

• 3:00 - 4:00 PM - Strider Adventure-Cross Race (4, 5 & 6-year-olds - 14x Bikes in Balance & Pedal Mode) At Main Street Square - 526 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

*Schedule is subject to change

Fee: $40