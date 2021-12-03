Sturgis Annual Light Parade

PARADE ROUTE *UPDATED*:

5 PM Float Line-Up:

Floats will line up in one long line along Ball Park Road, pointing south. When the parade starts, floats will continue in the line moving south and east over the railroad and onto Junction Avenue, to continue along the regular route.

6 PM Parade Start:

Parade floats move south and east down Ball Park Road towards Junction Avenue. Turn left onto Junction Avenue. Turn right onto Harmon Street. Turn left onto Fulton Street. Turn left onto Park Street. Turn right onto Junction Avenue and follow for 10 blocks. Turn left onto Main Street and follow for 4 blocks.

7:30 PM Parade End:

End at Main & 4th Street - disburse or circle back to Ball Park Road.

PARADE FLOAT AWARDS:

A panel of judges will determine winners in the following categories: