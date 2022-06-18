Sturgis Volksmarch

Jun 18, 2022

Sturgis has been hosting the Annual Sturgis Volksmarch for decades, and it is one of the favorite community events.

The community is surrounded by breathtaking scenery and public lands and past Volksmarches have traversed the beautiful Black Hills National Forest, Bear Butte State Park, the historic Fort Mead recreation area, and other unique sites.

Watch our website for more details to come on this annual event scheduled for June 18, 2022.