Superhero Fun Run / Walk - Sioux Falls

May 4, 2019 - May 5, 2019

Make plans to attend the Inaugural Superhero Fun Run / Walk!! The timed event is open to both runners and walkers and is a great family event. Families are encouraged to participate. Come help us celebrate our inaugural event for Unmasked: Revealing the Superhero In All Of Us and support our local NICU / PICU caregivers.

Participants will receive a custom t-shirt (adult sizes). Children who register will receive superhero capes. **We encourage all racers to dress as their favorite superhero!**

Medals will be given to the top 3 finishing men and women of the race. Awards will be handed out at TBD am.

Runner in Hibernation: If you cannot participate on race day but would like to support Unmasked: Revealing the Superhero In All Of Us – check out our website and find out how you can be a superhero for these families!!

Registration: Pre-registration is preferred and encouraged.
$20.00 - If you are an adult who plans to run / walk the event.
$10.00 - If you are a child who plans to run / walk the event.
**$30.00 - This will be charged for adults who register after May 1, 2019. Any child who registers after May 1, 2019 will still only be $10.00!**

All proceeds raised from the 5K will go directly to Unmasked: Revealing the Superhero In All Of us and the caregivers who support children while they are in the NICU / PICU. When a child receives NICU / PICU care, Unmasked provides the opportunity to family and friends to reveal their superhero by nominating caregivers to receive comfort items to show love and support.

 


Location:   Terrace Park
Map:   1100 W 4th St,, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-359-5088
Email:   unmaskedsuperheroes@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.unmaskedsuperhero.com

All Dates:
Don your favorite superhero garb and run or walk to support our local NICU/PICU caregivers.

Terrace Park
Terrace Park 57104 1100 W 4th St,, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

