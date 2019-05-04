Superhero Fun Run / Walk - Sioux Falls

May 4, 2019 - May 5, 2019

Make plans to attend the Inaugural Superhero Fun Run / Walk!! The timed event is open to both runners and walkers and is a great family event. Families are encouraged to participate. Come help us celebrate our inaugural event for Unmasked: Revealing the Superhero In All Of Us and support our local NICU / PICU caregivers.



Participants will receive a custom t-shirt (adult sizes). Children who register will receive superhero capes. **We encourage all racers to dress as their favorite superhero!**



Medals will be given to the top 3 finishing men and women of the race. Awards will be handed out at TBD am.



Runner in Hibernation: If you cannot participate on race day but would like to support Unmasked: Revealing the Superhero In All Of Us – check out our website and find out how you can be a superhero for these families!!



Registration: Pre-registration is preferred and encouraged.

$20.00 - If you are an adult who plans to run / walk the event.

$10.00 - If you are a child who plans to run / walk the event.

**$30.00 - This will be charged for adults who register after May 1, 2019. Any child who registers after May 1, 2019 will still only be $10.00!**



All proceeds raised from the 5K will go directly to Unmasked: Revealing the Superhero In All Of us and the caregivers who support children while they are in the NICU / PICU. When a child receives NICU / PICU care, Unmasked provides the opportunity to family and friends to reveal their superhero by nominating caregivers to receive comfort items to show love and support.