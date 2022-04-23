Tabor 150th Celebration

Apr 23, 2022 9:00 am - 11:59 pm

The Czech community of Tabor will be celebrating it's 150th anniversary on Saturday, April 23!

Tentative Schedule of Events (Subject to Change)

9 am to Dusk - Walking Tours of the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery and Church, Main Street Buildings, and Vintage Tractors & Cars Display on the main street

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm - Czech Heritage Park and Museum Open

1:00 pm – 5:30 pm - Loving Hands Creations Open

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm - Program in Beseda Hall:

1890 Band Musical Selections

Town Site Re-enactment

Name Song

Family Centennial Farm Recognition

Beseda Dancers

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm - Supper & PowerPoint Presentation in Beseda Hall

6:30 pm – St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Service

8:00 pm – Midnight - Angie Kriz Polka Band in Beseda Hall