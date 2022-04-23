Share |

Tabor 150th Celebration

Apr 23, 2022 9:00 am - 11:59 pm

The Czech community of Tabor will be celebrating it's 150th anniversary on Saturday, April 23!

Tentative Schedule of Events (Subject to Change)

9 am to Dusk  -  Walking Tours of the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery and Church, Main Street Buildings, and Vintage Tractors & Cars Display on the main street

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm  -  Czech Heritage Park and Museum Open

1:00 pm – 5:30 pm  -  Loving Hands Creations Open

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm  -  Program in Beseda Hall:

      1890 Band Musical Selections
      Town Site Re-enactment
      Name Song
      Family Centennial Farm Recognition
      Beseda Dancers

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm  -  Supper & PowerPoint Presentation in Beseda Hall

6:30 pm – St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Service

8:00 pm – Midnight  -  Angie Kriz Polka Band in Beseda Hall


Location:   Main Street
Phone:   605-463-2571
Website:   http://www.taborsd.com/

All Dates:
Apr 23, 2022 9:00 am - 11:59 pm

Main Street

