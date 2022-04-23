Tabor 150th Celebration
Apr 23, 2022 9:00 am - 11:59 pm
The Czech community of Tabor will be celebrating it's 150th anniversary on Saturday, April 23!
Tentative Schedule of Events (Subject to Change)
9 am to Dusk - Walking Tours of the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery and Church, Main Street Buildings, and Vintage Tractors & Cars Display on the main street
1:30 pm – 3:30 pm - Czech Heritage Park and Museum Open
1:00 pm – 5:30 pm - Loving Hands Creations Open
3:30 pm – 5:30 pm - Program in Beseda Hall:
1890 Band Musical Selections
Town Site Re-enactment
Name Song
Family Centennial Farm Recognition
Beseda Dancers
5:30 pm – 7:30 pm - Supper & PowerPoint Presentation in Beseda Hall
6:30 pm – St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Service
8:00 pm – Midnight - Angie Kriz Polka Band in Beseda Hall
|Location:
|Main Street
|Phone:
|605-463-2571
|Website:
|http://www.taborsd.com/
