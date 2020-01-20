Talk - "Get to Know Our Neighbor the Moon" - Rapid City

Jan 20, 2020 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Arjun Ayyangar, NASA Solar System Ambassador Volunteer, will be presenting on the Moon. Come learn about our closest neighbor in our solar system and its importance to Earth.



The evening will open with a video short on what can be seen in the night sky this month.



This is a regular meeting of the Black Hills Astronomical Society. All programs are free and open to the public. Following the program there will be a short break then a business meeting is held, at which interested members of the public are welcome.



