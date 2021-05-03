"The Chair is Not Me" Exhibit & Open House - Lead

May 3, 2021 - Jun 18, 2021

"JJ" James Janis was born with cerebral palsy complicated with several other conditions, he was only expected to live for 12 hours, but 60 years later he is still here! Come and meet "JJ" and read his poetry that sets him free from his disabilities, and view the accompanying artwork created by a cadre of artists with diverse abilities. A "Meet the Artist" open house will be held on Thursday, May 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. Public in invited and light refreshments will be served. The artwork will be on display at the Arts Center from May 3 until June 18. For more information, call 605-584-1461.