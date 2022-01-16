The Lunar Run is Back!

Jan 16, 2022 2:00 pm

This Sunday, January 16, 2022, we will be hosting the Terry Peak Lunar Run. The Hermosa Prairie Dogs featuring Randy McAllister will rock the house from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Registration will begin at 4:30 pm in the Nevada Gulch Lodge. This event is complimentary to current season passholders and January 16, 2022, day ticket holders. Season passes and day tickets must be presented at the time of registration. Everyone must sign a Release from Liability Form and those 17 and under must have a legal guardian sign the release form. Ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

We will load the Kussy Express Chairlift at approximately 6:00 pm. Once all participants arrive at the top, flares will be provided to those who want one. An attempt to make a controlled serpentine line down Kussy will begin. We suggest wearing gear that you are not concerned about compromising because Terry Peak is not responsible for any burned garments or equipment. If you chose to use a flare, please understand you do so at your own risk.

Wearing a headlamp is also a good idea.