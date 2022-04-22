The Quilt maker's Gift

Apr 22, 2022 - May 7, 2022

Rapid City— The Academy of Dance Arts is celebrating the joy of giving through two fable-inspired performances on Saturday May 7, at the Monument Fine Arts Theatre.



Both 1pm and 5pm productions of The Quilt maker’s Gift follow a greedy monarch, a generous quiltmaker and her wise cat, whose lives are sewn together through a magical journey revealing the true measure of life’s treasures. More than 250 of the Black Hill’s most accomplished, festive, and costumed performers will bring the story to vibrant life.



Waltzing blue cats, a bejeweled ostrich and her fluffy babies, dolls, carousel horses, a sparrow, bear and other shining stars all play a role in helping the heartwarming tale to grow, inspiring audiences with its message of kindness and service to others.

Families of all ages will enjoy the celebration and artistry!



Both performances encompass a dynamic mix of original dance choreography including classical ballet, contemporary, modern, tap, jazz, acro, and hip hop, all created by the Academy’s ten-member faculty of professional teaching artists.



Don’t miss a single gifting moment and get your reserved seating tickets today! Available by phone, 1-605-394-4111, or online at: www.themonument.live

Fee: $19-$39