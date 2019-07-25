The Red Willow Band - Lead

Jul 25, 2019 7:30 pm

The Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead, SD is pleased to announce a Black Hills concert experience with The Red Willow Band Reunion Concert 45th Anniversary with Albert & Gage - featuring special guest Tom Peterson.

Live at the Homestake Opera House, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 7:30 pm at the theater at 313 W. Main St., Lead.



The Red Willow Band, known in South Dakota as "the best in country swing" was inducted into the South Dakota Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. The Red Willow Band existed in South Dakota from 1974 to 1982, though the band gets together to play once or twice a year. The band recorded and released two albums and several singles, with one single "I Wish I Had Your Arms Around Me" reaching #97 on the Billboard Hot Country 100 charts for 7 days. The band made numerous TV specials for South Dakota Public Television, hosted the successful NEMO series of outdoor festivals, and toured nonstop in the upper U.S. from Washington State to New York City.



Admission is $40, Premium Seating $50 (this is limited seating)

The ticket both will open for this show at 6 PM.

Beer, wine, soda, and water will be available for purchase.

For questions on seating availability close to the date, please call the HHOH office at 605-584-2067 to purchase tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-red-willow-band-reunion-concert-45th-anniversary-with-albert-gage-featuring-special-guest-tom-tickets-57131404569 .

Original Red Willow Band core members were Chris Gage, Hank Harris, Kenny Putnam, Marley Forman, and Barry Carpenter. Wally Saukerson helped form the band, then became the booking agent. Also serving time were Lonnie Schumacher (bass), Tom Peterson (bass), Susan Osborn (vocals), Boyd Bristow (guitar & vocals), Owen DeJong (fiddle), Mike 'Razz' Russell (fiddle & vocals), Wally Saukerson (mandolin), and Johnny Palomino (aka soundman Mike Grunendyke, guest vocals). Special thanks still go out to Dale Gage, Lost Records, Wally Saukerson, Chris Buren, Rowdy Walterman, Terry VanderPol, Dan Picht, Byrd Burton (RIP), Gary Laney, GMA, Ann Morton, and many more.



Free off-street and free lot parking is available all within 3 blocks of the building. The building is accessible for wheelchairs. The HHOH Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to returning Lead’s Historic Opera House to productive use for the enrichment of the community and to provide cultural opportunities for generations to come.



Programming support is provided in part by the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, and the City of Lead.





Fee: $40-$50