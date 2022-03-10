Share |

Toby Mac Hits Deep Tour 2022

Mar 10, 2022 7:00 pm

TobyMac Hits Deep Tour is back for another year! The 2022 lineup ft.

TOBYMAC & the DiverseCity Band along with Crowder, CAIN, Cochren & Co., and Terrian. You do not want to miss this night of hit music and fun! Make plans now for a night you won’t forget.

TobyMac Hits Deep Tour is supported nationally by KLOVE, and Air1 Radio, Food for the Hungry, and Altrua HealthShare.

 


Location:   The Monument Summit Arena
Map:   444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4115
Website:   https://www.themonument.live/

All Dates:
