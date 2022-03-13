Totally Tubular Retro Party

Mar 13, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Get out your totally bodacious retro ski garb and bring it at the Dark Horse.

Rock out to the live music from High Rise. Breckenridge Brewery will take over the tap all day with $1 off each Breckenridge brew from 1-4 pm.

Registration for a Breckenridge snowboard. Drawings for the snowboard and other Breckenridge Brewing giveaways will take place on Sunday, March 13, at 4:00 pm. Anyone 21 and older can receive one ticket a day for the drawing. Must be 21 to enter the Dark Horse or participate in the party event and must be present to win.