Share |

Totally Tubular Retro Party

Mar 13, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Get out your totally bodacious retro ski garb and bring it at the Dark Horse. 

Rock out to the live music from High Rise. Breckenridge Brewery will take over the tap all day with $1 off each Breckenridge brew from 1-4 pm. 

Registration for a Breckenridge snowboard. Drawings for the snowboard and other Breckenridge Brewing giveaways will take place on Sunday, March 13, at 4:00 pm. Anyone 21 and older can receive one ticket a day for the drawing. Must be 21 to enter the Dark Horse or participate in the party event and must be present to win. 


Location:   Terry Peak Ski Area
Map:   21120 Stewart Slope Road Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2165
Website:   http://www.terrypeak.com

All Dates:
Mar 13, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Get out your totally bodacious retro ski garb and bring it at the Dark Horse.  Rock out to the live music from High Rise. Breckenridge Brewery will take over the tap all day with $1 off each Breckenridge brew from 1-4 pm.  Registration for a Breckenridge snowboard. Drawings for the snowboard and other Breckenridge Brewing giveaways will take place on Sunday, March 13, at 4:00 ...
Terry Peak Ski Area
Terry Peak Ski Area 21120 21120 Stewart Slope Road Lead, SD 57754

Search All Events By Day

March (2022)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable