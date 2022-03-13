Totally Tubular Retro Party
Mar 13, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Get out your totally bodacious retro ski garb and bring it at the Dark Horse.
Rock out to the live music from High Rise. Breckenridge Brewery will take over the tap all day with $1 off each Breckenridge brew from 1-4 pm.
Registration for a Breckenridge snowboard. Drawings for the snowboard and other Breckenridge Brewing giveaways will take place on Sunday, March 13, at 4:00 pm. Anyone 21 and older can receive one ticket a day for the drawing. Must be 21 to enter the Dark Horse or participate in the party event and must be present to win.
|Location:
|Terry Peak Ski Area
|Map:
|21120 Stewart Slope Road Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2165
|Website:
|http://www.terrypeak.com
All Dates:
Mar 13, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.