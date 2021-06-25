Tower Days - Bowdle

Jun 25, 2021 - Jun 27, 2021

The celebration starts on Friday, June 25th with Bull Riding followed by the Brianna Helbling Band. Saturday is a fun filled day ALL day long. There is a 5K, rummage sales, parade, wine tasting, food sales, our City Library’s 50th celebration, 4 water inflatables, Bean Bag Tournaments for all ages, bingo, Highway Patrol/Agtegra safety demonstrations, community wide free meal, oldies music, adult scavenger hunt and The Union Cattle Band to finish out the Saturday festivities. Sunday has the trap shoot tournament. Almost all of these events are free to attend!!! Check us out on our Facebook page—-Bowdle Tower Days—for more updates. A good time is a promise!!!