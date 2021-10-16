Share |

Trick or Treat at Fort Sisseton's Haunted Fort

Oct 16, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Enjoy the Fort as it is decorated for Halloween!
 
-Trick or Treat through the decorated buildings, bidding with your loose change on your favorite one.
- Create a craft or two, listen to Halloween stories
- Enjoy a snack at our concession stand.
- Go through our haunted maze with no people jumping out and with the lights on (only animations will be on).
 
Cost is $5, with the funds going to help with restorations of the buildings.
 
***All events during this time is non-scary for kids of all ages***
 
Kids are welcome to dress up in their Halloween costume and enjoy this non-scary event through the Fort.
There is a SCARY Haunted Fort event on the same day but in the evening. Please check out the other Haunted Fort for more information.
A South Dakota Park Entrance License (PEL) is required for this event.
 
***All money raised during the event will be going to the Fort Commission to help with restoration of the buildings***

Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
Map:   11907 434th Ave. Lake City SD 57247
Phone:   605-448-5474
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/fort-sisseton-historic-state-park/

