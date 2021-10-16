Share |
Trick or Treat at Fort Sisseton's Haunted Fort
Oct 16, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Enjoy the Fort as it is decorated for Halloween!
-Trick or Treat through the decorated buildings, bidding with your loose change on your favorite one.
- Create a craft or two, listen to Halloween stories
- Enjoy a snack at our concession stand.
- Go through our haunted maze with no people jumping out and with the lights on (only animations will be on).
- Create a craft or two, listen to Halloween stories
- Enjoy a snack at our concession stand.
- Go through our haunted maze with no people jumping out and with the lights on (only animations will be on).
Cost is $5, with the funds going to help with restorations of the buildings.
***All events during this time is non-scary for kids of all ages***
Kids are welcome to dress up in their Halloween costume and enjoy this non-scary event through the Fort.
There is a SCARY Haunted Fort event on the same day but in the evening. Please check out the other Haunted Fort for more information.
A South Dakota Park Entrance License (PEL) is required for this event.
***All money raised during the event will be going to the Fort Commission to help with restoration of the buildings***
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
|Map:
|11907 434th Ave. Lake City SD 57247
|Phone:
|605-448-5474
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/fort-sisseton-historic-state-park/
All Dates:
Oct 16, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Trick or Treat at Fort Sisseton's Haunted Fort
Enjoy the Fort as it is decorated for Halloween! -Trick or Treat through the decorated buildings, bidding with your loose change on your favorite one.- Create a craft or two, listen to Halloween stories- Enjoy a snack at our concession stand.- Go through our haunted maze with no people jumping out and with the lights on (only animations will be on). Cost is $5, with the funds going ...
Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
Fort Sisseton Historic State Park 11907 11907 434th Ave. Lake City SD 57247
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.