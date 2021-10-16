Trick or Treat at Fort Sisseton's Haunted Fort

Oct 16, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Enjoy the Fort as it is decorated for Halloween!

-Trick or Treat through the decorated buildings, bidding with your loose change on your favorite one.

- Create a craft or two, listen to Halloween stories

- Enjoy a snack at our concession stand.

- Go through our haunted maze with no people jumping out and with the lights on (only animations will be on).

Cost is $5, with the funds going to help with restorations of the buildings.

***All events during this time is non-scary for kids of all ages***

Kids are welcome to dress up in their Halloween costume and enjoy this non-scary event through the Fort.

There is a SCARY Haunted Fort event on the same day but in the evening. Please check out the other Haunted Fort for more information.

A South Dakota Park Entrance License (PEL) is required for this event.

***All money raised during the event will be going to the Fort Commission to help with restoration of the buildings***