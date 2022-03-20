Share |

USD Chamber Singers - In Concert

Mar 20, 2022 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

The USD Chamber Singers will present their tour program, "Out of the Ashes," on Sunday, March 20, at 3:00 pm at United Church of Christ in Vermillion, SD.

The program includes classical and contemporary musical selections from a wide range of time periods, featuring composers like Tschesnokoff, Stroope, and Lauridsen, as well as several folk songs and spirituals. 

 Fee: There is no cost to attend, but a freewill donation will be collected.


Location:   United Church of Christ
Map:   226 E Main St., Vermillion, SD 57069
Email:   music@usd.edu

All Dates:
Mar 20, 2022 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

The 2022 USD Chamber Singers, under the direction of Dr. David Holdhusen, will present a program featuring music from a wide variety of composers and historical periods.

United Church of Christ
United Church of Christ 57069 226 E Main St., Vermillion, SD 57069

Search All Events By Day

March (2022)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable