USD Chamber Singers - In Concert

Mar 20, 2022 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

The USD Chamber Singers will present their tour program, "Out of the Ashes," on Sunday, March 20, at 3:00 pm at United Church of Christ in Vermillion, SD.

The program includes classical and contemporary musical selections from a wide range of time periods, featuring composers like Tschesnokoff, Stroope, and Lauridsen, as well as several folk songs and spirituals.

Fee: There is no cost to attend, but a freewill donation will be collected.