Vanished South Dakota: Towns of Yesterday - Deadwood

Apr 3, 2019 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

A preview of South Dakota Public Broadcasting's newest documentary, Vanished South Dakota: Towns of Yesterday. Now in production, Vanished South Dakota will tell the stories of many towns which were once thriving centers of commerce but have since nearly or completely disappeared from the map. This special pre-screening will feature stories of Black Hills towns, Tinton and Terry, as well as a discussion with producer Stephanie Rissler on her inspiration, creative process, and travels throughout South Dakota as she discovers more and more of these disappearing towns and talks to former residents and neighbors. For more information visit: www.sdpb.org/vanished/