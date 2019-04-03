Share |

Vanished South Dakota: Towns of Yesterday - Deadwood

Apr 3, 2019 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

A preview of South Dakota Public Broadcasting's newest documentary, Vanished South Dakota: Towns of Yesterday. Now in production, Vanished South Dakota will tell the stories of many towns which were once thriving centers of commerce but have since nearly or completely disappeared from the map. This special pre-screening will feature stories of Black Hills towns, Tinton and Terry, as well as a discussion with producer Stephanie Rissler on her inspiration, creative process, and travels throughout South Dakota as she discovers more and more of these disappearing towns and talks to former residents and neighbors. For more information visit: www.sdpb.org/vanished/


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/

All Dates:
Apr 3, 2019 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

A preview of South Dakota Public Broadcasting's newest documentary, Vanished South Dakota: Towns of Yesterday.

Days of '76 Museum
Days of '76 Museum 57732 18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable