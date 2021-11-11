Veteran's Day Ceremony
Nov 11, 2021 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Show your support and appreciation for our armed forces who have served and are currently serving, by attending the Veteran’s Day Ceremony at Main Street Square.
Hear from veterans and enjoy our national anthem.
Free coffee and hot chocolate will be available for all and breakfast sandwiches will be available for veterans. While supplies last.
|Location:
|MAIN STREET SQUARE,
|Map:
|512 Main St. STE. 980, Rapid City South Dakota
|Phone:
|605.716.7979
|Email:
|INFO@MAINSTREETSQUARERC.COM
|Website:
|https://mainstreetsquare.org/
All Dates:
