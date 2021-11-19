Victorian Christmas Vendor Show, Parade of Trees, Turkey Bingo and Parade

Nov 19, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Come join us at the 2021 Victorian Christmas parade to kick-off the Victorian Christmas Vendor Show, Parade of Tree's, and Turkey Bingo, the weekend prior to Thanksgiving, November 19 & 20 in Keystone, SD.



View the many holiday floats, enjoy Hot Chocolate, Mulled Cider, and Sweet treats to share Friday evening. Then begin your Saturday with numerous Craft vendors while viewing the many donated decorated Christmas trees and wreaths to purchase. End the evening with an area and community-wide potluck and Turkey Bingo festivities to raise money for needy families and the local library.



See you soon in Keystone, SD