Share |

Victorian Christmas Vendor Show, Parade of Trees, Turkey Bingo and Parade

Nov 19, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Come join us at the 2021 Victorian Christmas parade to kick-off the Victorian Christmas Vendor Show, Parade of Tree's, and Turkey Bingo, the weekend prior to Thanksgiving, November 19 & 20 in Keystone, SD.

View the many holiday floats, enjoy Hot Chocolate, Mulled Cider, and Sweet treats to share Friday evening. Then begin your Saturday with numerous Craft vendors while viewing the many donated decorated Christmas trees and wreaths to purchase. End the evening with an area and community-wide potluck and Turkey Bingo festivities to raise money for needy families and the local library.

See you soon in Keystone, SD


Location:   Keystone, SD Community Center
Map:   1101 Madill St, Keystone, SD 57751
Phone:   605-786-3035
Email:   director@keystonechamber.com
Website:   http://visitkeystonesd.com

All Dates:
Nov 19, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 20, 2021 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

November 19, 2021: Christmas Parade on Friday Evening at 6:00 pm November 20, 2021, Victorian Christmas Vendor Show, Parade of Tree's and Turkey Bingo 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Keystone, SD Community Center
Keystone, SD Community Center 57751 1101 Madill St, Keystone, SD 57751

Search All Events By Day

November (2021)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable