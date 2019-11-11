View Mercury Crossing the Sun - Rapid City

Nov 11, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Join members of the Black Hills Astronomical Society at The Journey Museum and Learning Center to safely view the transit of Mercury across the Sun. Weather permitting, Mercury will be viewable as a black dot crossing the bright disk of the sun.



Please note, it is EXTREMELY DANGEROUS to look at the Sun unless you use eclipse glasses, a welder's mask or a properly filtered telescope. The apparent size of Mercury will be too small for visual observation without a telescope.



All programs sponsored by the Black Hills Astronomical Society are free and open to the public.