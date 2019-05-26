Voice of Conscience (exhibit) - Aberdeen

May 26, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019

A traveling exhibit from the Kauffman Museum in North Newton, Kansas remembers the witness of peace-minded people against the First World War, 1914-1918. Witnesses included men and women, religious believers and secular humanitarians, political protesters and sectarian separatists. They resisted U.S. involvement in the war, the enactment of military conscription, the war bond drives, and the denial of freedom of speech under the Espionage and Sedition Acts. For this resistance many suffered community humiliation, federal imprisonment, and mob violence at the hands of a war-crusading American public. This exhibit lifts up the prophetic insights and the personal courage of World War I peace protesters, and suggests parallels to the culture of war and violence in our world today.