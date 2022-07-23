Walk Day to Defeat ALS Rapid City

Jul 23, 2022 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

Wherever you are and whatever your connection, we can rally as one on Walk Day! East to West and North to South, all communities big and small are touched by this disease.



The strength of ALS support shines through on Walk Day as we come together to honor those affected by ALS and raise funds to advance research, care, and advocacy for the ALS community.



Our Chapter will host in-person events at sites across South Dakota for those who are ready to gather at the Walk to Defeat ALS. Visit http://web.alsa.org/mnndsdwalk for more details or to register.



Not ready to gather in person? No problem! We encourage you to Walk Your Way however is best for you; whether that’s with your family in your neighborhood, with your team in your community, or with us in person.