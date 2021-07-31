Share |

Walk to Defeat ALS - Rapid City

Jul 31, 2021 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

Your participation in the Walk to Defeat ALS has a direct impact on people living with ALS and their families at the local level. Through education, support groups, access to care and advocacy, we are working to defeat ALS and provide hope to people living with ALS and their families. To register a walk team, sign up as an individual, or make a donation, visit our website www.web.alsa.org/southdakota.


Location:   Memorial Park Bandshell
Map:   501 New York St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-929-7460
Email:   walk@alsmn.org
Website:   http://www.web.alsa.org/southdakota

All Dates:
