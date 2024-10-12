Welcome To The Frog Pond - Yankton

Oct 12, 2024 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm



Yankton Welcomes Black Hills Storyteller Cory Cavill for Special Performance.



Yankton, SD — We are thrilled to announce that renowned storyteller and writer Cory Cavill, hailing from the Black Hills, will be bringing her captivating performance, *“Welcome to the Frog Pond,”* to Yankton. This incredible event will take place on **October 12th, with a performance at 7:00 PM**, and promises to mesmerize audiences with Cory's unique storytelling style and her ability to transport listeners into her world of vibrant characters and vivid imagery.



We are incredibly privileged to host such a gifted artist in Yankton. Cory’s storytelling ability is unmatched, and her presence here offers an exciting opportunity for our community to engage with both her performance and her creative writing expertise. Let’s join together in welcoming Cory Cavill and make this a memorable experience for all. The SD Arts Council has awarded Cory a grant to help get her performance out and into communities across South Dakota.

Fee: $15 Adults; $12.50 Seniors