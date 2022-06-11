Share |

Wilde Prairie Winery Annual Spring Open House

Jun 11, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

You know spring is here when the Annual Spring Open House happens!

June 11th Noon to 5 pm
Entertainment and Food: Retro Rock from 1pm to 5 pm, Tacos de Gringo, Bounce House & Face Painting for the kids along with Grand A Alpacas.  Check out these vendors as well - Scott's Birdhouses, Tiffanny's CBD, Meg Designs, Andrea's Bake Shop


Location:   Wilde Prairie Winery
Map:   48052 259th Street Brandon SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-6471
Email:   wildeprairiewinery@gmail.com
Website:   http://wildeprairiewinery.com/

All Dates:
Jun 11, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

