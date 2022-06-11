Wilde Prairie Winery Annual Spring Open House
Jun 11, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
You know spring is here when the Annual Spring Open House happens!
June 11th Noon to 5 pm
Entertainment and Food: Retro Rock from 1pm to 5 pm, Tacos de Gringo, Bounce House & Face Painting for the kids along with Grand A Alpacas. Check out these vendors as well - Scott's Birdhouses, Tiffanny's CBD, Meg Designs, Andrea's Bake Shop
|Location:
|Wilde Prairie Winery
|Map:
|48052 259th Street Brandon SD 57005
|Phone:
|605-582-6471
|Email:
|wildeprairiewinery@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://wildeprairiewinery.com/
All Dates:
Jun 11, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.