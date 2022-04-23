Winefest Renaissance 2022

Apr 23, 2022 4:30 pm

Enjoy an evening of fine wine and spirits at the Winefest Renaissance 2020!

Proceeds from this fundraising and social event benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen Area!

Ticket purchase includes:

Wine & Food Pairings

Music & Artists

Live & Silent Auctions

Beer, Spirits & Wine Sampling

FREE Shuttle Service

Tickets: VIP Tasting $100 each, Grand Tasting $65 each or $100 for a pair before April 15, 2022. (Limited number of VIP tickets are available)

VIP Tasting 4:30 - 6:00pm, Grand Tasting 6:00 - 9:00pm

Tickets available at the Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen Area at 1121 First Avenue SE beginning February 21, 2022.