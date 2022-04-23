Winefest Renaissance 2022
Apr 23, 2022 4:30 pm
Enjoy an evening of fine wine and spirits at the Winefest Renaissance 2020!
Proceeds from this fundraising and social event benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen Area!
- Ticket purchase includes:
- Wine & Food Pairings
- Music & Artists
- Live & Silent Auctions
- Beer, Spirits & Wine Sampling
- FREE Shuttle Service
Tickets: VIP Tasting $100 each, Grand Tasting $65 each or $100 for a pair before April 15, 2022. (Limited number of VIP tickets are available)
VIP Tasting 4:30 - 6:00pm, Grand Tasting 6:00 - 9:00pm
Tickets available at the Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen Area at 1121 First Avenue SE beginning February 21, 2022.
|Location:
|Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen Area
|Map:
|1121 First Avenue SE Aberdeen SD
|Phone:
|605-225-8714 Ext 104
|Website:
|http://www.bgcaberdeen.org/
All Dates:
