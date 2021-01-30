Share |

Winter Fest Piano Concert - Lead

Jan 30, 2021 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

What better way to celebrate winter than at the Homestake Opera House’s presentation of our new next door neighgors and owner’s of the Stampmill Restaurant and Bar, Charles and Kathryn Farruggia, as part of Lead’s Winter Fest 2021 with a Free piano concert.
Come meet Charles and Kathryn, enjoy a wonderful piano concert from 2pm – 3pm and then head out across downtown Lead and enjoy the Winter Rocks Music Festival and fireworks at 7pm over the Open


Location:   Historic Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W. Main Street,, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2067
Email:   patrick@homestakeoperahouse.org
Website:   http://HomestakeOperaHouse.org

