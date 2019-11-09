Winter Spruce Top Porch Pot Class - Aberdeen

Nov 9, 2019 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Plus, class attendees receive 20% off any additional purchases that day on our wide selection of beautiful home decor, gifts, and more.



There are two class times to choose from (10:00 am and 2:00 pm) and the class fee is $55. It includes 10-12" pre-filled container, boughs and pine branches, red twig dogwood, curly willow, and instruction. Birch branches, berries, pine cones, picks, bows, and other embellishments are also available for purchase.



We recommend bringing pruners and gardening gloves if you have them. We'll have some on hand if you don't. You are welcome to bring your own containers or other materials as well.

Fee: $55.00