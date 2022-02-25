Words & Wine: A reading of Antigone
Feb 25, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
Homestake Theatre Works presents a theatre reading of Antigone, originally written by Jean Anouilh and translated by Christopher Nixon.
Antigone is a tragedy by Sophocles about the aftermath of a civil war. In this aftermath, two sons of Oedipus, Eteocles and Polyneices kill each other and the new successor, Creon, tries to punish Polyneices for not burying him correctly.
|Location:
|Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|(605) 584-2067
|Website:
|https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/
All Dates:
