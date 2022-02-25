Share |

Words & Wine: A reading of Antigone

Feb 25, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022

Homestake Theatre Works presents a theatre reading of Antigone, originally written by Jean Anouilh and translated by Christopher Nixon.

Antigone is a tragedy by Sophocles about the aftermath of a civil war. In this aftermath, two sons of Oedipus, Eteocles and Polyneices kill each other and the new successor, Creon, tries to punish Polyneices for not burying him correctly.


Location:   Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   (605) 584-2067
Website:   https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/

All Dates:
Feb 25, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022

Homestake Opera House
Homestake Opera House 57754 313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754

