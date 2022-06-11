Yankton Ribfest

Jun 11, 2022

Yankton's biggest party to kick-off summer is happening on 3rd Street in downtown Yankton. This FREE event is suitable for all ages.

Ribfest is back with a huge lineup of great BBQ, entertainment, food vendors, beer garden and more.

Entertainment lineup includes:

Kings of Oblivion 11am - 2pm

Rock Hardys 2pm - 5pm

Stones Throw 5pm - 8pm

Urbandale Lane 8pm - Midnight