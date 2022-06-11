Share |
Yankton Ribfest
Jun 11, 2022
Yankton's biggest party to kick-off summer is happening on 3rd Street in downtown Yankton. This FREE event is suitable for all ages.
Ribfest is back with a huge lineup of great BBQ, entertainment, food vendors, beer garden and more.
Entertainment lineup includes:
Kings of Oblivion 11am - 2pm
Rock Hardys 2pm - 5pm
Stones Throw 5pm - 8pm
Urbandale Lane 8pm - Midnight
Save the date!
|Location:
|Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
|Map:
|3rd Street Yankton SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-260-2134
|Email:
|yanktonribfest@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.yanktonribfest.com/
All Dates:
Jun 11, 2022
Yankton Ribfest
Yankton's biggest party to kick-off summer is happening on 3rd Street in downtown Yankton. This FREE event is suitable for all ages. Ribfest is back with a huge lineup of great BBQ, entertainment, food vendors, beer garden and more. Entertainment lineup includes: Kings of Oblivion 11am - 2pm Rock Hardys 2pm - 5pm Stones Throw 5pm - 8pm Urbandale Lane 8pm - Midnight Save ...
Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
Meridian District - Downtown Yankton 57078 3rd Street Yankton SD 57078
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.