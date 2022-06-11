Share |

Yankton Ribfest

Jun 11, 2022

Yankton's biggest party to kick-off summer is happening on 3rd Street in downtown Yankton. This FREE event is suitable for all ages.
 
Ribfest is back with a huge lineup of great BBQ, entertainment, food vendors, beer garden and more.
 
Entertainment lineup includes:
Kings of Oblivion 11am - 2pm
Rock Hardys 2pm - 5pm
Stones Throw 5pm - 8pm
Urbandale Lane 8pm - Midnight
 
Save the date!
 

Location:   Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
Map:   3rd Street Yankton SD 57078
Phone:   605-260-2134
Email:   yanktonribfest@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.yanktonribfest.com/

Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
