Yelduz Shrine Circus
It's Circus Time!!!!
It’s the most wonderful time of year again it’s time for the Yelduz Shrine Circus. We have a great show lined of for 2022 that will be filled with amazing, death defying acts and your favorite circus animals will even be here! Including the ELEPHANTS !! We hope you can make our amazing show in Aberdeen.
- April 14th, 4:00pm and 8:00pm
- April 15th, 4pm and 8:00pm
- April 16th, 11:00am, 3:00pm and 7:00pm
|Location:
|Aberdeen Civic Arena
|Map:
|203 S. Washington St. Aberdeen, S.D 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-4841
|Website:
|https://yelduz.com/
All Dates:
