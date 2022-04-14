Share |

Yelduz Shrine Circus

Apr 14, 2022 - Apr 16, 2022

It's Circus Time!!!!

It’s the most wonderful time of year again it’s time for the Yelduz Shrine Circus. We have a great show lined of for 2022 that will be filled with amazing, death defying acts and your favorite circus animals will even be here! Including the ELEPHANTS !! We hope you can make our amazing show in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Civic Arena
  • April 14th, 4:00pm and 8:00pm
  • April 15th, 4pm and 8:00pm
  • April 16th, 11:00am, 3:00pm and 7:00pm

 


Location:   Aberdeen Civic Arena
Map:   203 S. Washington St. Aberdeen, S.D 57401
Phone:   605-225-4841
Website:   https://yelduz.com/

