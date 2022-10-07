YFS' 16th Annual Diamonds and Denim Dinner Theatre

Oct 8, 2022 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Join Youth & Family Services (YFS) this October 7 and 8 for its 16th Annual Diamonds and Denim Dinner Theatre! This two-night event will raise funds to support YFS and its nine comprehensive programs that serve children and families living throughout 29 counties in western South Dakota each year.



Each night of the event will feature a social hour, facility tours, a delicious dinner prepared by the chefs from Outback Steakhouse, an in-person silent auction as well as access to our extensive online auction, and toe-tapping entertainment provided by Black Hills musical artists, Kenny Putnam and The Lonely Rangers Band! Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.



Seating is limited each night so we encourage you to make your reservations today! Tickets are $75 each and tables of six or eight are available. Tickets can be purchased by calling (605) 342-4195 or online at www.youthandfamilyservices.org/diamonds-denim.

Fee: $75 per ticket