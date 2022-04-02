Youth and Family Services Kids Fair
Apr 3, 2022 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Kids Fair
Join us at The Monument for Youth & Family Services' (YFS) 25th Annual Kids Fair!
Taking place in the Barnett Fieldhouse, North and East Concourses, and the Rushmore Hall, we will be creating a giant playground suitable for babies to pre–teens! This year's Kids Fair will provide children in our community with a place to be active and engage in fun, hands-on activities while spending time with their families!
Kids Fair will feature past favorites such as live entertainment, inflatable attractions, a giant sand box, mini train rides, and dozens of booths brimming with hands–on activities. As always a ton of fun awaits your family!
• Saturday, April 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, April 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Daily admission to Kids Fair is $5 per person and children 6 months and younger are free. Tickets are available for purchase at the door. To pre-purchase tickets, call (605) 342-4195.
|Location:
|Barnett Fieldhouse, North and East Concourses, and the Rushmore Hall
|Map:
|444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(605) 342-4195
|Website:
|https://www.youthandfamilyservices.org/kids-fair/
