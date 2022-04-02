Share |

Youth and Family Services Kids Fair

Apr 3, 2022 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Kids Fair

Join us at The Monument for Youth & Family Services' (YFS) 25th Annual Kids Fair!

Taking place in the Barnett Fieldhouse, North and East Concourses, and the Rushmore Hall, we will be creating a giant playground suitable for babies to pre–teens! This year's Kids Fair will provide children in our community with a place to be active and engage in fun, hands-on activities while spending time with their families!

Kids Fair will feature past favorites such as live entertainment, inflatable attractions, a giant sand box, mini train rides, and dozens of booths brimming with hands–on activities. As always a ton of fun awaits your family!

 2022 Event Dates and Hours of Operation

• Saturday, April 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, April 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 Daily Admission

Daily admission to Kids Fair is $5 per person and children 6 months and younger are free. Tickets are available for purchase at the door. To pre-purchase tickets, call (605) 342-4195.


Location:   Barnett Fieldhouse, North and East Concourses, and the Rushmore Hall
Map:   444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (605) 342-4195
Website:   https://www.youthandfamilyservices.org/kids-fair/

All Dates:
Apr 2, 2022 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Apr 3, 2022 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Kids Fair Join us at The Monument for Youth & Family Services' (YFS) 25th Annual Kids Fair! Taking place in the Barnett Fieldhouse, North and East Concourses, and the Rushmore Hall, we will be creating a giant playground suitable for babies to pre–teens! This year's Kids Fair will provide children in our community with a place to be active and engage in fun, hands-on activities while spending ...
Barnett Fieldhouse, North and East Concourses, and the Rushmore Hall
Barnett Fieldhouse, North and East Concourses, and the Rushmore Hall 57701 444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

April (2022)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable