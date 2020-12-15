Huron's Marvelous Murals

Dec 15, 2020

Artists have brightened and enlightened the streets of Huron with nearly two dozen murals that illustrate the history and heritage of a city that has developed into one of the American West’s most farm-oriented communities.

Huron is home to both the Farm Bureau and Farmers Union organizations. The South Dakota State Fair, held in Huron since 1905, has developed as one of the nation’s best agricultural fairs. The state’s federal USDA offices are headquartered there, and two of South Dakota’s major livestock auction barns.

That ag heritage has inspired much of the city’s street art. Murals depict pioneer settlers, the legacy of the fair, agrarian politics, the great ‘82 Land Rush in the James River valley and pheasant hunting. However, other themes are also represented; a 2002 mural honors the USA’s healing from the 9/11 disaster.

Looking for a windshield art tour? The marvelous murals of Huron are worth the trip. Visit each one and take a selfie by your favorite. Grab a sandwich to go at Manolis Grocery (actually a funky and wonderful old-style bistro that dates to 1921). See the 40-foot fiberglass pheasant on the east side of town along Highway 14.

All things you can only do in Huron.