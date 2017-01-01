January/February 2021

Search for the Missing Cycads: Where are the Fall River County fossils? Winter Reader: Curl up with short stories by Henry Hughes, Steven Wingate and Jerry Wilson. Mitchell's Gingerbread Architect: Barb Feilmeier's tasty holiday hobby. Where the Pronghorns Play: Dick Kettlewell photographs a graceful and underestimated species. 400 Roses: A special delivery led to inspiration for Kristine Reiner. Tiny Towns: The fishing's good in Glenham. 2021 Guide to Higher Education: People to meet, fun adventures and other helpful tips for enjoying life on South Dakota campuses.