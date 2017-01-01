January/February 2023

After the Music Stopped: Stories still live at Milltown. Goat Watcher: Les Heiserman is the citizen scientist of Spearfish Canyon. Tongues in Granite Cheeks: Should Mount Rushmore be a laughing matter? Alcester's Music Man: DeeCort Hammitt's everlasting gift to South Dakota. The Trainer from Marcus: Bud Boudreau is a sheepdog savant. Blazing Trails: The ingenuity behind Black Hills roads. Winter Reader: Curl up with fiction stories by Barbara Duffey, Lori Walsh and John Andrews. Tiny Towns: Staying humble in Doland. 2023 Guide to Higher Education: People to meet, fun adventures and other helpful tips for enjoying life on South Dakota's campuses.