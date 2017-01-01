The Gift of South Dakota
January/February 2023
After the Music Stopped: Stories still live at Milltown.
Goat Watcher: Les Heiserman is the citizen scientist of Spearfish Canyon.
Tongues in Granite Cheeks: Should Mount Rushmore be a laughing matter?
Alcester's Music Man: DeeCort Hammitt's everlasting gift to South Dakota.
The Trainer from Marcus: Bud Boudreau is a sheepdog savant.
Blazing Trails: The ingenuity behind Black Hills roads.
Winter Reader: Curl up with fiction stories by Barbara Duffey, Lori Walsh and John Andrews.
Tiny Towns: Staying humble in Doland.
2023 Guide to Higher Education: People to meet, fun adventures and other helpful tips for enjoying life on South Dakota's campuses.
