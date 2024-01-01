The Gift of South Dakota
Subscriptions to South Dakota Magazine make great gifts!
Subscribe today — 1 year (6 issues) is just $29!
January/February 2025
|
|
The Yankton-to-Marty Trail: A loop of culture, history and architecture.
100 'Imperfect' Sessions: A milestone for our citizen legislature.
Mulled Wine, South Dakota Style: Tricks and tips from our craft wineries.
Living with Lions: Mountain lions are mysterious neighbors.
Keeper of the Plant Nation: A young woman uses the old ways of conservation.
Winyan: Mother, Protector, Servant: A steady hand bridging two cultures.
Tiny Towns: Hecla is for the birds.
2025 Guide to Higher Education: Students share insider tips about our campuses and college towns.
Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.
Comments