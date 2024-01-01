January/February 2026

Skiers of all shapes and colors slide down the Stewart Slope at Terry Peak near Lead. The slope honors Berth Stewart, who donated the land.

  

Webster: Beyond the Water: Weathering change in Day County.

Hill City Broom Ball: A friendly version of a rough and ancient sport.

Missions of MercyGeorgia Jipp was an angel in a cockpit during the Blizzard of '49.

Moving Monuments: Sometimes history belongs somewhere else.

Wagner's General Lee: Love and an orange Dodge Charger.

Elise and Company: Raptors have a sanctuary in the Black Hills.

Journeys to the Edge: Jon Crane and his artistic ancestors.

Our 2026 Guide to Higher Education: An insider's look at campus life in South Dakota.

 

 

Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.

