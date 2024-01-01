The Gift of South Dakota
January/February 2026
Webster: Beyond the Water: Weathering change in Day County.
Hill City Broom Ball: A friendly version of a rough and ancient sport.
Missions of Mercy: Georgia Jipp was an angel in a cockpit during the Blizzard of '49.
Moving Monuments: Sometimes history belongs somewhere else.
Wagner's General Lee: Love and an orange Dodge Charger.
Elise and Company: Raptors have a sanctuary in the Black Hills.
Journeys to the Edge: Jon Crane and his artistic ancestors.
Our 2026 Guide to Higher Education: An insider's look at campus life in South Dakota.
