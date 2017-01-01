July/Aug 2022

South Dakota in 20 Artifacts: Pieces that helped shape a state. Desert or Not?: Does West River qualify? Fast, Loud and Proud: The thrill of auto racing. Hannah and Stuart: Belle Fourche's endurance rider and her horse are bonded by faith. Custer's Cartoon Era: The building of Bedrock City. Winter Potatoes: Harding County's ancient rocks. Bird Signs at Bear Butte: A spiritual homecoming in a sacred place. Riding Lessons: West River wisdom imparted on horseback. Tiny Towns: Bruce is a honey of a place to live.