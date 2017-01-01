The Gift of South Dakota
July/Aug 2022
South Dakota in 20 Artifacts: Pieces that helped shape a state.
Desert or Not?: Does West River qualify?
Fast, Loud and Proud: The thrill of auto racing.
Hannah and Stuart: Belle Fourche's endurance rider and her horse are bonded by faith.
Custer's Cartoon Era: The building of Bedrock City.
Winter Potatoes: Harding County's ancient rocks.
Bird Signs at Bear Butte: A spiritual homecoming in a sacred place.
Riding Lessons: West River wisdom imparted on horseback.
Tiny Towns: Bruce is a honey of a place to live.
