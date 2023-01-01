The Gift of South Dakota
July/August 2023
Red Magic: Lessons learned aboard a sailboat.
New Deal Survivors: Enduring places born out of Depression.
Painting the Trophies: African wildlife at home in Aberdeen.
Endangered Cabins of Custer State Park: Family homes on shaky ground.
Returning to Chickens: A new flock fills hearts and stomachs.
Go Back: Conservation wisdom from the Rosebud.
Tiny Towns: High and dry in Stockholm.
The Mortician and the Monastery: Seven decades of care and respect.
Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.
