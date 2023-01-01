July/August 2023

Red Magic: Lessons learned aboard a sailboat. New Deal Survivors: Enduring places born out of Depression. Painting the Trophies: African wildlife at home in Aberdeen. Endangered Cabins of Custer State Park: Family homes on shaky ground. Returning to Chickens: A new flock fills hearts and stomachs. Go Back: Conservation wisdom from the Rosebud. Tiny Towns: High and dry in Stockholm. The Mortician and the Monastery: Seven decades of care and respect.