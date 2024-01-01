The Gift of South Dakota
July/August 2024
Castlewood Comeback: Life after the 2022 tornado.
Homecoming Mission: A well-traveled collection returns to Rosebud.
Breath Taking: Walls and stairs brace our mountain towns.
The Sweet Spot: The wheat harvest is a Sully County tradition.
Healing Through Parfleche: An Indigenous art form provides comfort.
What's in the Water at Wallace?: A haven for duck stamp champions.
Mysteries of the Missing and Lost: Beresford author Chris Wevik shines light on cold cases.
Berry Hunting: Akin to Meditation: An introspective search for chokecherries.
Chokecherries and Other Wild Delicacies: Fruits of the prairie are unique treats.
Answer: Ben: Yankton's solo trivia champ.
