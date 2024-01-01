July/August 2025

Mitchell filmmaker Charlie Buhler (and her dog Delilah) scout movie scenes on her family's farm west of Delmont. Photo by Bernie Hunhoff

  

Yankton's Downtown Strip: A retail revival years in the making.

Sean Covel: Storyteller: The man behind Napoleon Dynamite has other irons in the fire.

The Light of Night: Our dark skies are worth saving.

100 Years of Giants in the Earth: The historic novel still has something to say.

The Big Set: Why filmmaking belongs in South Dakota.

Harvey Dunn's Horizons: How his prairie paintings came home. 

 

