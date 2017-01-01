Share |

March/April 2019

Bernie Hunhoff found our cover ewe while
photographing a sheep shearing school at
South Dakota State University in Brookings.
She is part of the herd's 400-head flock.

    

The Good Shearer: Sheep shearers are a vanishing breed.

Troubled Waters: Drink in the culture and history of the Big Sioux River — but don't drink the water.

Dakota's 'Bullwhackeress': Emma Buckingham helped build the Black Hills, one bull train at a time.

Off the Beaten Streets: A guide to hidden Sioux Falls treasures. 

Cloddy: University of South Dakota coach Dwane Clodfelter helped integrate college basketball. 

Rosebud's Demon: The deadly blizzard — and springtime flood — of 1952.

 

