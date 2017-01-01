The Gift of South Dakota
March/April 2019
The Good Shearer: Sheep shearers are a vanishing breed.
Troubled Waters: Drink in the culture and history of the Big Sioux River — but don't drink the water.
Dakota's 'Bullwhackeress': Emma Buckingham helped build the Black Hills, one bull train at a time.
Off the Beaten Streets: A guide to hidden Sioux Falls treasures.
Cloddy: University of South Dakota coach Dwane Clodfelter helped integrate college basketball.
Rosebud's Demon: The deadly blizzard — and springtime flood — of 1952.
