March/April 2020

Are South Dakotans Funny?: We seek answers from people who take joking seriously — our state's comics.



Learning Lakota: Teacher Al Rutherford journeys to unlock the secrets of a language in peril.

Lemmon, the Cowboy Capital: Cattle and the ranchers who raise them have shaped this Perkins County town.

Chasing Cats: When a 70-year-old fishing record was overturned, South Dakota anglers turned their attention to the joys of catfishing.

South Dakota A to Z: An alphabetical trip through South Dakota's fun and quirky small towns.

The Suffrage Trail: Take a pilgrimage to places instrumental in winning women the right to vote.