March/April 2020

Musician/humorist Gordy Pratt has entertained South Dakotans for decades, so he was naturally one of the people we sought out for our cover story, "Are South Dakotans Funny?"

  

Are South Dakotans Funny?: We seek answers from people who take joking seriously — our state's comics.

Learning Lakota: Teacher Al Rutherford journeys to unlock the secrets of a language in peril.

Lemmon, the Cowboy Capital: Cattle and the ranchers who raise them have shaped this Perkins County town.

Chasing Cats: When a 70-year-old fishing record was overturned, South Dakota anglers turned their attention to the joys of catfishing.

South Dakota A to Z: An alphabetical trip through South Dakota's fun and quirky small towns.

The Suffrage Trail: Take a pilgrimage to places instrumental in winning women the right to vote. 

 

