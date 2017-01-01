The Gift of South Dakota
March/April 2020
Are South Dakotans Funny?: We seek answers from people who take joking seriously — our state's comics.
Lemmon, the Cowboy Capital: Cattle and the ranchers who raise them have shaped this Perkins County town.
Chasing Cats: When a 70-year-old fishing record was overturned, South Dakota anglers turned their attention to the joys of catfishing.
South Dakota A to Z: An alphabetical trip through South Dakota's fun and quirky small towns.
The Suffrage Trail: Take a pilgrimage to places instrumental in winning women the right to vote.
