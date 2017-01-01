The Gift of South Dakota
March/April 2022
Treasures in the Courthouse: Our seats of county government have surprises.
Life in the Gap: Cattle and copper make Buffalo Gap hum.
Fairly Decent Citizens: Rediscovering family in Lyman County.
Tapping into Something Sweet: Making maple syrup is a hobby with a bright future.
Language, Culture and Tragedy: A Lakota elder laments what's being lost.
Stone Survivors of Ipswich: Old-world buildings lovingly tended today.
