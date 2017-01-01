The Gift of South Dakota
Subscriptions to South Dakota Magazine make great gifts!
Subscribe today — 1 year (6 issues) is just $25!
May/June 2020
|
|
South Dakota Strong: Immigrants reflect on important lessons learned in their new home.
Unfollow: A member of the controversial Westboro Baptist Church finds a new life in South Dakota.
West Friends: Renovations at Deadwood's Friendship Tower stir memories of Seth Bullock and Teddy Roosevelt.
Accidental Rancher: Singer/songwriter Eliza Blue finds home in Perkins County.
A Healing Journey: Photographer Stephen Gassman seeks solace in South Dakota following a family tragedy.
Tiny Towns: Kaylor is South Dakota's chislic capital.
Born an Orphan: Why Gerald Cutshaw of Pierre has a double appreciation for Mother's Day.
Standing Rock's 'Mother Oracle': Mary Collins clashed with Sitting Bull, but befriended his people.
Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.