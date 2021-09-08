



Mysteries Revealed

In the July/August 2021 issue of South Dakota Magazine, John Andrews and I collaborated on an article about the unique fens of the Glacial Lakes. This photo essay was a highlight for me, as I helped pitch it as well as provided the photographs. The last few years I have found myself drawn more and more to botany photography, primarily because of the wildflowers, but I’ve also learned how long, slow walks in the tall grass can be good for the soul. And not just walks in the tall grass, either. I’ve found amazing blooms in hillside springs of the Northern Black Hills as well as the warm waters of Cascade Creek in Fall River County. But the fens continue to be a favorite place to take my macro and telephoto lenses on a walk.

The article mentioned a “fen walk” organized by The Nature Conservancy in late August. I marked that weekend on my calendar as a great opportunity to learn more about these areas from folks who’ve studied and/or managed them over the years. I figured the tour would also make for a great follow-up column here, as well.

It was a foggy morning when just over a dozen fen walkers met at Jacobson Fen Preserve in rural Deuel County. The weather seemed fitting since many of my notions and ideas about fens came from English literature that often describe fens as foggy, misty and mysterious. Before the morning was over, there would be wind gusts, mist and then sunshine. The inconsistent weather did not stop us, however. Soon we were striding through cattails and bull rushes well over 6 feet tall into the heart of a calcareous fen and all its treasures just below one of the northern slopes of the preserve. Blooms of note included lesser-fringed gentian, Kalm’s lobelia and American Grass of Parnassus.

Just below the fen, Owen McElroy, who accompanied from the Game, Fish and Parks Department, discovered what was likely the find of the day. From a muddy side bank, he pulled out a bison horn. It has been more than 150 years since the last wild bison roamed the area. Other finds of interest included Riddell’s Goldenrod, arrow grass, jewelweed and tiny fringed willowherb blooms that I’d never noticed before. And that is the beauty of taking the time to do such walks — meeting and learning from like-minded folks as well as spending time in a small piece of wild nature, right here in our own backyard.

Once the sun emerged, I left the group to return to the Grass of Parnassus blooms to get macro photos in good light. From there I wandered south to 7-Mile Fen, nearly due east of Clear Lake. Just beginning to bloom were wild orchids that I’d never seen in my life before the previous summer. Great Plains lady’s tresses were waving in the breeze, just beginning to show their lovely white blooms. It was a wonderful way to end my time in fen country, and great motivation to come back.

Christian Begeman grew up in Isabel and now lives in Sioux Falls. When he's not working at Midco he is often on the road photographing South Dakota’s prettiest spots. Follow Begeman on his blog.