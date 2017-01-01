The Gift of South Dakota
November/December 2018
Riding for My Father: A spiritual journey in winter by horseback.
Takuwe: Lakota artists, musicians and poets explore the 'why' of Wounded Knee.
On the Glacier Trail: A journey along South Dakota's Highway 10.
Christmas Pudding from Down Under: Dave Hedt of Faulkton shares a traditional taste from his native land.
From Coach to Congress: Kennebec's Jim Abdnor was a leader on the ball diamond and inside the U.S. Capitol.
Sky High South Dakota: Aerial photographer Dave Tunge of Yankton shares views from 500 feet.
2018 Gift Guide: Our annual guide to South Dakota-made products makes gift-giving easy.
