Share |

November/December 2018

Ethan Bruguier carries the sacred staff while riding his horse, Sergeant, on the Big Foot Ride to honor his father. Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.

  

Riding for My Father: A spiritual journey in winter by horseback.

Takuwe: Lakota artists, musicians and poets explore the 'why' of Wounded Knee.

On the Glacier Trail: A journey along South Dakota's Highway 10. 

Christmas Pudding from Down Under: Dave Hedt of Faulkton shares a traditional taste from his native land.

From Coach to Congress: Kennebec's Jim Abdnor was a leader on the ball diamond and inside the U.S. Capitol.

Sky High South Dakota: Aerial photographer Dave Tunge of Yankton shares views from 500 feet. 

2018 Gift Guide: Our annual guide to South Dakota-made products makes gift-giving easy. [read more]

 

RETURN TO ISSUE ARCHIVE >>

  

Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS