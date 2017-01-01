The Gift of South Dakota
November/December 2019
Origin Stories: New South Dakotans share their holiday traditions.
The Badlands Ranch: Phil and Amy Kruse are pioneers of hospitality at the Circle View Ranch B&B near Interior.
Sweet Victory at Last: A happy ending to the Sturgis Scoopers' long losing streak.
Our Doolittle Raiders: Following the flight paths of South Dakota war heroes Hank Potter and Don Smith.
Big Stone Holiday Beans: Barbara Hoffbeck Scoblic recreates her mother's specialty.
Healing at Hiawatha: Uncovering sad stories at the site of the Canton Indian Asylum.
Holiday Gift Guide: Our annual guide to South Dakota-made products makes gift-giving easy.
