November/December 2019

Origin Stories: New South Dakotans share their holiday traditions.

The Badlands Ranch: Phil and Amy Kruse are pioneers of hospitality at the Circle View Ranch B&B near Interior.

Sweet Victory at Last: A happy ending to the Sturgis Scoopers' long losing streak.

Our Doolittle Raiders: Following the flight paths of South Dakota war heroes Hank Potter and Don Smith.

Big Stone Holiday Beans: Barbara Hoffbeck Scoblic recreates her mother's specialty.

Healing at Hiawatha: Uncovering sad stories at the site of the Canton Indian Asylum.

Holiday Gift Guide: Our annual guide to South Dakota-made products makes gift-giving easy.