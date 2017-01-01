The Gift of South Dakota
November/December 2020
Scars from the Sky: Black Hills lightning is unique, and its pines bear the marks to prove it.
The Nemo Life: History and nature are the stars.
The Patience Game: Dean Pearson's wildlife photography requires stealth and finely-honed technique.
Isolated: COVID-19 stokes memories of the deadly 1952 blizzard.
Blizzard at Horseshoe Bend: The 1952 storm took aim at a lonely schoolhouse near Okaton.
Tiny Towns: Living high in Central City.
When I Became a South Dakotan: A helping hand spurred Roger Wiltz's transformation.
Books to Read Again. And Again: Ten books to nurture your appreciation for South Dakota.
Last Hunt with John: The outdoors soothes a grieving soul.
Holiday Gift Guide: Our annual guide to South Dakota-made products makes gift-giving easy.
