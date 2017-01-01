Share |

November/December 2022

Lakota holy man Black Elk climbed the mountain that now bears his name in 1931. He saw it as a sacred place that fit his vision for mankind. Photo by Chad Coppess

  

Black Elk's Good Red Road: A holy man's journey to sainthood.

Family for a Day: No one should be alone on Thanksgiving.

Triumphs and Troubles: West Rapid has a complicated past.

Alcester's Music Man: DeeCort Hammitt's everlasting gift to South Dakota.

Homestake's Pit Ponies: Horses toiled deep underground.

The Respectful Shepherd: Rethinking sheep and life.

Angels of Joe Foss Field: A soldier's best welcome home.

Tiny Towns: The gunslinger of Twin Brooks.

A Musical Bridge: The healing powers of the Lakota Music Project.

Forgotten Giant: How should Aberdeen remember Isaac Lincoln?

Holiday Gift Guide: Our annual guide to South Dakota-made products makes gift-giving easy.

 

Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.

