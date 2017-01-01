The Gift of South Dakota
November/December 2022
Black Elk's Good Red Road: A holy man's journey to sainthood.
Family for a Day: No one should be alone on Thanksgiving.
Triumphs and Troubles: West Rapid has a complicated past.
Alcester's Music Man: DeeCort Hammitt's everlasting gift to South Dakota.
Homestake's Pit Ponies: Horses toiled deep underground.
The Respectful Shepherd: Rethinking sheep and life.
Angels of Joe Foss Field: A soldier's best welcome home.
Tiny Towns: The gunslinger of Twin Brooks.
A Musical Bridge: The healing powers of the Lakota Music Project.
Forgotten Giant: How should Aberdeen remember Isaac Lincoln?
Holiday Gift Guide: Our annual guide to South Dakota-made products makes gift-giving easy.
